Lee Bowyer reveals birthday boy Riley McGree will leave Birmingham in January

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer revealed he will not be able to keep birthday goalscorer Riley McGree in January after the midfielder paved the way for a dominant 3-0 victory against Bristol City at St. Andrew’s.

McGree scored his second goal in as many home games on his 23rd birthday, before Blues’ pressure was rewarded by goals from Scott Hogan after 68 minutes and Gary Gardner nine minutes later.

Midfielder McGree is on loan from Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC until January and Bowyer wants to keep him but that prospect now looks unlikely.

Asked if McGree will stay, Bowyer said: “No. I don’t think so. Not that I am told – apparently he is going back.

“Yes, that’s a blow. There’s lots of blows at the minute – we are running out of players.

“Riley has taken his opportunity. With me, if you work hard and care about the club and the team you’re playing for, you’ll always have a chance of playing.

“When you get the opportunity – a start or off the bench – I want you to grab it.

“Riley’s been superb. He hasn’t played much but now that we need him, he’s stepped up and performed for the team, which every player should do.”

Blues have been dealt a further disappointment after on-loan Manchester United winger Tahith Chong was ruled out for 16 weeks following a groin operation.

“We are going to need some help in January. Riley’s going back, Chong’s out injured for a while, so we are losing players left, right and centre,” admitted Bowyer, who saw Dion Sanderson and Jordan Graham depart the game due to injury.

“Unfortunately he had to have an operation today, and he will be out for 16 weeks.

“He was standing on the side of the pitch and made a five-yard pass, there was no one near him, and he damaged his groin area. It’s a massive loss.”

Bristol City failed to have an effort on target and manager Nigel Pearson accused his side of being too soft.

“We were too soft, we’re an easy touch when teams ask questions of us – the players need to man up,” he said.

“We weren’t good enough in both boxes.

“We have players who’ve not performed when the heat starts to rise.

“We didn’t deal with the threat from Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan.

“The third goal is, wow, not good enough, I’m very annoyed about that. We conceded poor goals.”