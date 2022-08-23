23 August 2022

Leeds to shuffle pack in Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley

By NewsChain Sport
23 August 2022

Leeds will make a raft of changes for the Carabao Cup tie with Barnsley.

Boss Jesse Marsch confirmed a number of fringe players will get the chance to impress against the League One side on Wednesday.

Neither Patrick Bamford or Liam Cooper are expected to be risked as they make their way back from respective groin and Achilles issues.

Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo (both knee) are still one or two weeks away from a return to action.

Barnsley defender Nicky Cadden has suffered a fresh injury blow.

Having made a return from a calf injury at the weekend, he suffered an issue in his other calf during the half-time warm-up and has been sent for a scan.

Michal Helik and Herbie Kane (both groin) are nearing a return but will not feature as the Reds make the short journey up the M1.

Boss Michael Duff, who has seen his side win two and lose three of their five League One games, has no other injuries to contend with.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate’s move to new home branded a ‘disgraceful’ decision by campaign group Republic

world news

It's time for Ryan Giggs to 'pay the price', prosecutor tells assault trial

world news

Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote for all-out strike

news