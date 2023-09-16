16 September 2023

Lewis McCann’s double gives Dunfermline a win at Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2023

Lewis McCann’s second-half double helped Dunfermline claim their first cinch Championship win since the opening day of the season as they won 2-0 at  Queen’s Park.

The 22-year-old striker opened the scoring with a shot which went in off a post six minutes after the break – his first goal in seven games.

McCann doubled his tally and his side’s advantage in the 67th minute with a stunning free-kick from around 30 yards.

Dom Thomas, Jack Turner and Aaron Healy had Queen’s Park’s best efforts as they suffered a third successive league defeat.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

world news

Harry Maguire’s mother condemns ‘disgraceful’ abuse aimed at her son

football

Meghan and Harry join crowds at Invictus Games after walking in holding hands

news