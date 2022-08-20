Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens demands more despite win over Colchester

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens still had words of criticism for his side, despite seeing them cruise to a 3-1 win at Colchester.

Orient were gifted a first-half opener when veteran defender Luke Chambers turned the ball into his own net and Theo Archibald and Charlie Kelman added further goals before Noah Chilvers’ stoppage-time consolation.

Victory took Orient back to the top of the League Two table on goal difference, but Wellens was left wanting more.

He said: “I’m not concentrating on results right now, I’m looking for a level of performance week in, week out.

“We’re getting it in patches and we’ve scored three goals, but I thought we could have had six or seven.

“I’m happy but also disappointed with the way we played at times.

“I’m a little bit frustrated that at times we took on shots that weren’t really on and that’s where their goal came from.”

But Wellens did have words of praise for Paul Smyth, who provided the assists for the first two goals.

He added: “Smudge was different class today. The way he’s performing will make a world of difference to his game and our results.”

Colchester could have been ahead in the sixth minute but Lawrence Vigouroux produced a wonderful one-handed save to keep out Cameron Coxe’s effort.

Chambers then attempted to clear Smyth’s low centre but only succeeded in hammering the ball into the roof of his own net.

The home side had a great opportunity to level soon after the restart but Freddie Sears completely failed to make contact with the ball right in front of goal.

Sears was denied again by Rob Hunt’s dramatic goal-line clearance and Frank Nouble also had a goal disallowed.

Instead Smyth centred for Archibald to lash the ball in for Orient’s second and Kelman added a third in the 90th minute.

Deep into stoppage time Chilvers headed in a Nouble cross for his third goal of the season, but it was far too little, too late for the hosts.

Colchester head coach Wayne Brown said: “I’m fed up saying the same thing every week – we need to take our chances.”

He added: “We can do all the work we can on the training ground, but you can’t legislate for what happened for their first goal.

“It’s not just soft, it was the first time they had got into our area.

“Freddie Sears had a chance that he couldn’t put away and we’re all left to deal with the disappointment.

“Okay, they don’t all go in, but it’s important you stay in the game and unfortunately we couldn’t do that.”