10 December 2021

Liam Boyce and Michael Smith available for Hearts against Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
10 December 2021

Hearts duo Liam Boyce and Michael Smith have recovered from knocks ahead of the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

Midfielder Beni Baningime remains out with a knee injury.

However, boss Robbie Neilson hopes to have him back before the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian in the new year.

Ryan Jack has been ruled out of the trip to Gorgie.

The Gers midfielder, who recently returned from a long-term calf problem, sustained another injury in training which is still to be diagnosed.

Striker Kemar Roofe is a doubt and will be assessed, while Leon Balogun (knock), Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

