Liam Scales commits to Celtic with new four-year deal

Celtic defender Liam Scales has signed a new four-year contract following his breakthrough season.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 40 appearances following his return from a loan spell with Aberdeen.

Centre-back Scales was drafted into the team amid a raft of injuries in central defence but, helped by a clean sheet at Ibrox in his second game, he has retained his place in a fully fit squad.

The 25-year-old told his club’s website: “I am delighted to agree this new contract and commit my future to Celtic.

“I have really enjoyed working under the gaffer and with such a great group of players this year, and I look forward to doing so again in the coming seasons.

“I love being part of this great club and I want to do all I can to contribute to Celtic and bring our fans as much success as we can.”

