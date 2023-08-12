Lincoln beat Wycombe with second-half flurry
Second-half goals from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Teddy Bishop and Daniel Mandroiu secured Lincoln a 3-0 victory over Wycombe at the LNER Stadium.
Forward Hackett-Fairchild rifled the hosts ahead with a sweet 68th-minute strike, before substitute midfielder Bishop doubled the lead just five minutes later with a clinical first-time finish.
Irishman Mandroiu finished the job with a fine strike five minutes from time.
Imps shot-stopper Lukas Jensen thwarted defender Jack Grimmer with a smart save early one, before midfielder Luke Leahy rifled a left-foot shot just wide for the visitors.
Danish midfielder Lasse Sorensen wasted a glorious chance to put the Imps ahead just before the half-hour mark, volleying over from close-range from Jaden Brown’s pass.
Lincoln forward Ben House was left frustrated after he was sent tumbling after a strong challenge in the box, but referee Adam Herczeg waved away shouts for a penalty.
Mandroiu tested Chairboys keeper Max Stryjek with a long-range strike, but the keeper was equal to the effort.
But Hackett-Fairchild broke the deadlock and Bishop put the Imps in control, before Mandroiu capped off a fine second-half showing with his first goal of the season.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox