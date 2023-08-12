12 August 2023

Lincoln beat Wycombe with second-half flurry

By NewsChain Sport
12 August 2023

Second-half goals from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Teddy Bishop and Daniel Mandroiu secured Lincoln a 3-0 victory over Wycombe at the LNER Stadium.

Forward Hackett-Fairchild rifled the hosts ahead with a sweet 68th-minute strike, before substitute midfielder Bishop doubled the lead just five minutes later with a clinical first-time finish.

Irishman Mandroiu finished the job with a fine strike five minutes from time.

Imps shot-stopper Lukas Jensen thwarted defender Jack Grimmer with a smart save early one, before midfielder Luke Leahy rifled a left-foot shot just wide for the visitors.

Danish midfielder Lasse Sorensen wasted a glorious chance to put the Imps ahead just before the half-hour mark, volleying over from close-range from Jaden Brown’s pass.

Lincoln forward Ben House was left frustrated after he was sent tumbling after a strong challenge in the box, but referee Adam Herczeg waved away shouts for a penalty.

Mandroiu tested Chairboys keeper Max Stryjek with a long-range strike, but the keeper was equal to the effort.

But Hackett-Fairchild broke the deadlock and Bishop put the Imps in control, before Mandroiu capped off a fine second-half showing with his first goal of the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Parts of UK may be hotter than Los Angeles next week as 30C temperatures move in

news

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

news

Bosnian man shoots ex-wife and posts killing on Instagram

world news