Liverpool ‘hit form at the right time’ to close in on Champions League place

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson believes the players’ ability to not only deal with pressure but thrive on it has put them within touching distance of Champions League qualification.

The 3-0 win at Burnley put Jurgen Klopp’s side back into the top four for the first time since February.

Destiny is now in their own hands as although they are level on points with Leicester, their goal difference is four superior meaning all the Reds have to do at home to Crystal Palace is match the Foxes’ result against Tottenham.

It is a scenario which seemed unlikely after they fell out of the Champions League places following defeat to Leicester and dropped as low as eighth in early March.

With 10 games to go Liverpool were seven points adrift of the top four but they have taken 23 points from the last 27 available and are unbeaten in nine.

Robertson said although some critics had written off last season’s champions the squad rose to the challenge.

Nathaniel Phillips celebrates his goal at Turf Moor (PA Wire)

“Of course we feed off pressure. It’s a massive club and fans demand results,” he told Sky Sports.

“We have given ourselves a chance when a lot of people had written us off.

“We have hit form at the right time. Sunday is a final effectively for us, Leicester and Chelsea. We need to make sure our performance is of the highest level.”

The odds are in Liverpool’s favour and Klopp will drive his players to make one final push to secure Champions League football, while there is still the prospect of them finishing third should Chelsea drop points at Aston Villa on Sunday.

“Just keep going, keep believing, keep improving,” said Klopp when asked how they had managed to get themselves into such an advantageous position from such a difficult spot.

“Don’t put two games in one, stay focused on the next one, don’t think about the game after that. These kind of things, it’s not massive, you just have to keep going and that’s what we did.

“It’s incredibly tough for the boys in the moment and you need to be lucky in moments as well, that’s clear.

“You need targets and we have a proper target after a long time when no-one knew where it would end.

“It was good enough (against Burnley) and we need to make sure we will be good enough as well on Sunday.”