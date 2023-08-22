Liverpool shock move for man City star PLUS more transfer news

Manchester City continue their 100% start to the Premier League season with a win over Newcastle United. Julian Alvarez's goal secured the three points. Significant changes have been made to Pep Guardiola's side, with Ilkay Gündogan and Riyad Mahrez departing and Josko Gvardio and Mateo Kovacic joining. Liverpool are reportedly interested in City's Kalvin Phillips, while Barcelona are hopeful of a deal for Joao Cancelo. Both players could potentially leave before the transfer window closes.

Despite having the opportunity to sign Moroccan World Cup star, Sofyan Amrabat, Liverpool decided instead to sign Wataru Endo. Amrabat, who has been targeted by Barcelona and Manchester United, distinguished himself at the World Cup and in the Europa Conference League. However, Liverpool's strategy appears to focus on younger talent, with most of their midfield targets being 23 or younger. The 30-year-old Endo is an exception, seen as a way to bolster their midfield strength. Liverpool continue to seek a premier midfield general, possibly Doucoure, despite his hefty price tag of £60-70m.

Nike have faced a backlash for their decision not to sell replica shirts of England goalkeeper Mary Earps. Earps, who performed impressively in the World Cup, criticised the sportswear giant for their stance. Nike, in a new statement, expressed their commitment to women's football and mentioned potentially offering a retail version of the goalkeeper jersey in the future. The FA also addressed the situation, indicating a plan to resolve the issue was underway. The decision not to retail Earps' jersey had also garnered criticism from BBC broadcaster Gabby Logan.

Aston Villa are allowing midfielder Philippe Coutinho to speak to Middle Eastern clubs regarding a potential transfer. The former Champions League winner and top earner at Villa has not made a league appearance from March last year, despite a strong start to his permanent contract under Steven Gerrard. Current manager Unai Emery's reshuffle has reportedly left Coutinho out of favour. Saudi Arabian clubs have shown interest in Coutinho and with the last two weeks of the transfer window approaching, the club are keen to offload him.

Everton are keen on securing a £15m deal for Che Adams, hoping to rectify their goal shortage and defensive weaknesses. Despite the addition of Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma, the club's 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa emphasises their ongoing issues. More signings are expected, with Adams considered a potential solution if he can replicate his form from the Championship. Everton's defence also struggled, with Michael Keane and James Tarkowski's performance raising concerns about the need for another centre-back. They may also require depth in defensive midfield, posing a problem should Idrissa Gueye face prolonged absence. Despite links to more attackers, addressing defensive frailties is a priority.

The Premier League season is in full swing, with divergent opening results for Manchester United and Manchester City. The champions have celebrated two victories, while Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, totalling one win and one loss. Both clubs have been active in the summer transfer market, with the deadline fast approaching on 1 September. Several experienced players released by Premier League teams who have yet to move are now on the scene, including a group of recently departed Manchester United players.

Celtic and Rangers are set to return to the transfer market in a potentially busy conclusion to the summer window. Both Glasgow clubs could benefit from a selection of free agents as managers Brendan Rodgers and Michael Beale aim to bolster their squads for European football. There are a number of high-calibre players available without transfer fees, and GlasgowWorld has provided an updated list of the best free agents currently without a club.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton striker, sends a message to fans following a facial injury suffered in a match against Aston Villa. In an Instagram post, he stated the injury was 'sore' but expects to return soon. The player has a history of fitness issues and was withdrawn mid-game due to blurred vision and a swollen cheekbone. Everton also face trouble with Alex Iwobi's hamstring injury. Manager Sean Dyche commented that while they hope Calvert-Lewin's injury is minor, Iwobi's recovery is likely to be longer. Everton, who were two goals behind at Calvert-Lewin's departure, lost the match 4-0.

Jota, the former Celtic winger, may depart from his new Saudi Arabian club on loan only a month after his £25m transfer. Following a challenging debut, speculation has circulated that he may go to Al-Shabab. This news comes amid rumours that Al Ittihad is seeking to transfer out several of their foreign players due to a league regulation limiting the number of overseas signings. Nuno Espirito Santo, the team's manager, has not confirmed these reports but said there might be further arrivals and departures. Jota was one of the high-profile signings this summer, including Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

Everton are reportedly joining Fulham and Nottingham Forest in a bid to sign Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi. While Hudson-Odoi has agreed to terms with Fulham and is prepared for a significant pay cut, the two clubs are still negotiating fees and wages. The 22-year-old, who had a challenging loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, has played 126 games for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals and 22 assists. Despite suffering two Achilles tendon injuries, he only missed six games last season and is now ready to return to the English football scene.