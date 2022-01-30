30 January 2022

Liverpool sign Colombia forward Luis Diaz on long-term deal from Porto

By NewsChain Sport
30 January 2022

Liverpool have completed the signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz from Porto, the Premier League club have announced.

The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Anfield club, understood to run until 2027, after the Reds agreed an initial fee of £37.5million with the Portuguese outfit.

The deal, which could also see Liverpool pay an additional £12.5m in potential add-ons, is subject to the acquisition of a work permit.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman killed by falling tree as Storm Malik batters UK

news

Ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat puts himself forward to run for PM if ‘Partygate’ brings Boris down

news

Passengers rescued from bus left dangling on the edge of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, just hours before Joe Biden visit

world news