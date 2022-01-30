Liverpool sign Colombia forward Luis Diaz on long-term deal from Porto
Liverpool have completed the signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz from Porto, the Premier League club have announced.
The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Anfield club, understood to run until 2027, after the Reds agreed an initial fee of £37.5million with the Portuguese outfit.
The deal, which could also see Liverpool pay an additional £12.5m in potential add-ons, is subject to the acquisition of a work permit.
