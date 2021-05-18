Long-serving duo Shane Ferguson and Shaun Williams to leave Millwall
Millwall’s long-serving duo Shane Ferguson and Shaun Williams will leave the club when their contracts expire in June.
Winger Ferguson, 29, and midfielder Williams, 34, have made a combined total of 512 appearances for Millwall who confirmed their departures when releasing the club’s retained list.
The Lions said on their official website: “Millwall Football Club has confirmed its retained list for the 2020/21 season, with Shane Ferguson and Shaun Williams departing the club at the end of next month.
“Frank Fielding and James Brown are also set to leave the club, while Ryan Woods, Scott Malone and Ken Zohore will return to their parent clubs at the end of their loan spells.”
Northern Ireland international Ferguson, who joined from Newcastle in January 2016 after an initial loan spell, scored 12 goals in 217 appearances for Millwall.
Williams, who won three caps for the Republic of Ireland while at the club, made 295 appearances, scoring 22 goals since joining in January 2014.
Centre-back Alex Pearce and striker Matt Smith have both been offered new deals and remain in talks, the Sky Bet Championship club confirmed.