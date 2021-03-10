Lukaku x Aspire Academy: 'Sport nutrition? Here the difference between Belgium, Italy and UK'

As part of the “Player Insight” series created by the Aspire Academy in Doha, Inter centre-forward Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Pincella, the Club’s nutritionist, discussed the topic of maintaining the correct diet in the world of professional football and the positive effects that this has on the physical and mental well-being of the players involved in the game. Particularly, Romelu Lukaku highlighted the difference between Belgium, Italy and UK when it comes to sport nutrition.