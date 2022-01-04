04 January 2022

Luke McGee keeps Exeter at bay as leaders Forest Green move eight points clear

By NewsChain Sport
04 January 2022

Luke McGee’s goalkeeping masterclass helped League Two leaders Forest Green earn a 0-0 draw against Exeter in a tense West Country derby.

It was Exeter who started the brighter, with Josh Key slamming wide from Matt Jay’s deflected strike.

Forest Green were a whisker from getting their noses in front, captain Jamille Matt a boot away from touching in a Nicky Cadden cross in the 17th minute.

The Grecians responded as the impressive Jay brought a brave block out of McGee.

The move of a scratchy opening 45 minutes saw Cameron Dawson glove a near-post strike from Barnsley loanee Jack Aitchison after an audacious turn and spin from Kane Wilson.

The stalemate was almost broken by the visitors when Archie Collins’ free-kick was superbly touched over by McGee with 54 minutes gone.

Exeter continued to hold sway and Timothee Dieng planted a free header wide when scoring looked easier.

McGee’s reaction save with his feet prevented Dieng a certain goal with 11 minutes to go, leaving Rovers forced to settle for a point that moved them eight clear at the top of the table.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hundreds of motorists stranded through the night in freezing temperatures on snowy US highway

world news

People who take covert photos of women breastfeeding could face prison under new laws

news

Ex Silicon Valley tycoon Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud after duping billionaires into backing her revolutionary ‘blood-testing’ start-up Theranos

world news