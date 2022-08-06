Macaulay Langstaff brace helps Notts County open campaign with Maidenhead win
Summer signing Macaulay Langstaff scored twice as Notts County opened their Vanarama National League campaign with a 3-0 win over Maidenhead at Meadow Lane.
Langstaff, brought from Gateshead where he scored 32 goals last season, broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when he finished off a sweeping team move.
The 25-year-old forward grabbed his second just before half-time, slotting in a left-foot shot into the far corner.
Defender Joel Taylor made sure of the points when he crashed in a 25-yard effort on the hour after cutting in from the right.
