Macauley Langstaff bags brace as Notts County ease past Doncaster

Macauley Langstaff scored a brace as Notts County strolled to a 3-1 League Two win over Doncaster to secure their first away triumph of the campaign.

Last season’s National League top-scorer Langstaff netted his first two goals of the campaign while Jodi Jones also found the net as the Magpies dominated at the Eco-Power Stadium.

After a scrappy opening to the game, Langstaff – who scored 42 goals last term – opened the scoring after 28 minutes as he volleyed home an excellent cross from John Bostock.

Doncaster sent on three substitutes at half-time but County doubled their lead inside the first minute of the second period when Langstaff ghosted into the box to head in a Sam Austin cross from six yards.

Rovers rallied briefly but had a mountain to climb after 54 minutes when Jones drilled the ball in at the near post after latching onto a Dan Crowley cross.

Langstaff almost grabbed his hat-trick on the hour but scuffed a header from David McGoldrick’s deflected cross.

Substitute Deji Sotona fired in from 10 yards deep into stoppage time to reduce the deficit but it was scant consolation for well-beaten Doncaster.

