29 January 2022

Maidenhead battle back to earn a point against 10-man Wrexham

By NewsChain Sport
29 January 2022

Shawn McCoulsky scored a late equaliser as Maidenhead claimed a 1-1 National League draw away to high-flying Wrexham

The hosts were reduced to 10 men within the opening five minutes as Paul Mullin was shown a straight red card for a foul on Josh Smile.

But they did not let the disadvantage hinder them as the Red Dragons broke the deadlock after 17 minutes as Aaron Hayden headed home following Ben Tozer’s throw-in for his fifth goal of the season.

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton made a smart save to deny the visitors an equaliser at the start of the second half as Josh Kelly came close with an effort at the far post.

At the other end, new signing Ollie Palmer headed over a chance to double the score but it would be Maidenhead to claim the next goal and a late point as McCoulsky found the net in the second minute of added time to see them move a little clearer of the relegation zone.

