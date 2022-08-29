29 August 2022

Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals

By NewsChain Sport
29 August 2022

Three goals in five second-half minutes earned Maidstone a 3-1 win and sent Aldershot bottom of the National League.

After a goalless first half, the visitors took a 49th-minute lead from the penalty spot as Regan Booty converted following a foul on Jack Barham.

Barham headed home two minutes later before Bivesh Gurung nodded in a third in the 54th minute.

Justin Amaluzor quickly responded with a long-range effort but could not find a way back into the game as they slipped to a fifth defeat in their six league matches this season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic

news

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news

Mendy accuser denies planning to seek compensation, court told

news