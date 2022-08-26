26 August 2022

Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2022

Manchester City are likely to be short of defenders for Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Nathan Ake is expected to miss out with a groin injury suffered in last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle, joining Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines. Teenager Luke Mbete replaced Ruben Dias in the midweek friendly against Barcelona but was soon forced off after a clash of heads.

Pep Guardiola is also waiting to check on the fitness of Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, who both seem likely to miss out.

Patrick Vieira’s squad looks likely to remain unchanged from the one that defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in their last Premier League outing.

James McArthur (groin) and James Tomkins both remain in recovery with no stated timeline for their return. Nathan Ferguson (ankle) also remains unavailable for Saturday’s contest.

All other players, said Vieira, participated in Friday’s team training.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Gomez, Ake, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Mbete, Rodri, Phillips, Palmer, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Johnstone, Whitworth, Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news

Mendy accuser denies planning to seek compensation, court told

news

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin apologises over topless women party photo at official residence

world news