Manchester United shrug off injury worries to ease past Nottingham Forest
Antony and Diogo Dalot struck as injury-hit Manchester United moved up to third in the Premier League and extended relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest’s winless run.
Erik ten Hag’s men headed to the City Ground looking to bolster their top-four hopes before turning their attention to this week’s key Europa League and FA Cup clashes.
United impressed in a victory that was more one-sided and comprehensive than the 2-0 scoreline suggests.
The performance as much as the result will increase pressure on Forest boss Steve Cooper, whose embattled side are now without a win in 10 matches.
As for United, this victory meant they have beaten last season’s Premier League points tally with eight matches to spare.
