Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka admits driving offences

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without a licence and without insurance.

The 23-year-old right-back stood in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court and spoke only to confirm his name and address and enter his guilty pleas during the brief hearing.

District Judge Bernard Begley agreed that sentencing should be adjourned until a later date.

Wan-Bissaka’s earlier conviction for speeding, leading to his ban and disqualification, is subject to a further hearing where the conviction may be set aside.

He was stopped while behind the wheel of his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus on June 23 this year, where roadside police checks revealed he was already banned from driving.

Sentencing for the latest offences will depend on the outcome of the speeding hearing, the court heard, and a further hearing was adjourned until September 16 in Manchester when both cases may be joined together.

A further hearing on the speeding matter will be held at Skipton Magistrates’ Court on October 1.

Wan-Bissaka pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Wan-Bissaka was given unconditional bail until later in the month.

Carl Gaffney, prosecuting, said at just before 11pm on June 23, a police patrol was on duty on Kingsway, Stockport, and stopped Wan-Bissaka, of Fletsand Road, Wilmslow, behind the wheel of his Lamborghini.

He said: “When Mr Wan-Bissaka was spoken to he was co-operative at the roadside, asked if he had insurance he answered ‘As far as I am aware’, and he held a full UK driving licence.

“The officer carries out roadside checks and it becomes self-evident that Mr Wan-Bissaka had been disqualified from driving on June 18, 2021, at West Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court, to the 17th December.

“Throughout he was co-operative and cordial.

“He’s a man of no previous convictions whatsoever.”

Outside court Shaun Draycott, defending, said Wan-Bissaka had been disqualified from driving in his absence, as he was in Spain.