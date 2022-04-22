Manchester United’s Ella Toone eyeing England glory and local bragging rights

Ella Toone is targeting both international glory and local bragging rights as she prepares for a thrilling end to a season which promises to fulfil more than one of her dreams.

At club level, the 22-year-old Manchester United winger has her sights set firmly on Champions League qualification ahead of rivals Manchester City before turning her attention to England’s Euro 2022 finals campaign.

Asked if the hosts had to go into the tournament believing they can win it, Toone, who has scored 10 goals in 13 senior international appearances, said: “Yes, of course.

England’s Ella Toone (left) celebrates scoring in a 20-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Latvia (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

“You’ve got to go into every game and every competition with the belief that you’re going to win. Without that, you won’t go very far. We have that in us as players and individuals, but also we have that in the team.

“We all believe in each other and we believe that we can go on to do really good things because of the talent that we have in the squad and the hard work we have done. That belief is massive and it will take us far.

“Hosting a home Euros is going to be massive and something I want to be a part of. Playing for your country is the proudest thing you can do and hopefully being picked to represent England in the Euros, it would be amazing.”

Sarina Wiegman’s side will head into the finals in top form – they currently sit top of their World Cup qualifying group with eight wins out of eight and having scored a staggering 68 goals without reply – and with a trophy already under their belts after edging out Olympic champions Canada, Germany and Spain to lift the Arnold Clark Cup earlier this year.

Toone said: “The Arnold Clark Cup was great for us. We competed against much tougher opponents than we have faced recently. It was great for us to go and test ourselves against the best and I think we learned a lot.”

In the meantime, Toone will concentrate on the task of helping her club, who currently sit third in the Women’s Super League table behind Chelsea and Arsenal, but crucially ahead of neighbours Manchester City, to cement a top-three finish.

Manchester United’s Ella Toone has her sights set on Champions League qualification (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

The winger, who came through the junior ranks at United and returned in 2018 after they formed a senior women’s team, said: “That would be a dream for me.

“To come back and get the club into Champions League football, that’s a goal I’ve set myself and I want to achieve. Obviously you want to play in the Champions League and to play for the club you support is even better.”

Toone’s comments came as she visited the Bloomsbury Football Foundation on behalf of her drinks partner WOW HYDRATE, which has teamed up with the grassroots club to provide 18 bursary placements for young people so they can play football.

More than 1500 youngsters a week are involved in the game through the charity’s girls’ programme.

Toone said: “It’s great for grassroots and getting young girls involved in football. That’s the main aim for us, to get as many girls as we can involved in the sport.”

:: Bloomsbury Football uses the power of football to improve the lives of young people in London. For more information on the campaign, visit www.wowhydrate.com