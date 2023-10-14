14 October 2023

Mansfield hit back to crush league leaders Notts County

By NewsChain Sport
14 October 2023

Mansfield maintained their unbeaten start to the season with an emphatic 4-1 win at League Two leaders Notts County.

Dan Crowley gave the hosts the lead inside three minutes, only for Louis Reed to level midway through the first half.

Second-half goals from Baily Cargill, Aden Flint and Lucas Akins ended County’s unbeaten home record at Meadow Lane as the visitors moved to within a point of their hosts.

County got off to the ideal start when Crowley fired the ball into the roof of the net, only for Reed to level with a fine strike, despite John Bostock’s appeals for a foul in the build-up.

Mansfield remained in control going into the second period and two headers from corners in the space of five minutes from Cargill and Flint gave them a two-goal cushion heading into the final 15 minutes.

And Akins added a fourth by sweeping the ball home from inside the area to wrap up a convincing win.

