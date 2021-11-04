04 November 2021

Marcus Rashford back in the England squad for first time since Euro 2020

By NewsChain Sport
04 November 2021

Marcus Rashford returned to the England squad for the first time since Euro 2020 but Manchester United team-mates Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard missed out.

Gareth Southgate named a 25-man squad for the final World Cup qualifiers at home to Albania and away to minnows San Marino.

Rashford returned after undergoing shoulder surgery following the Euro 2020 final, but Lingard and Sancho were absent.

Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James returned from injury for this month’s fixtures, although Kieran Trippier and Fikayo Tomori dropped out.

Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips came into the midfield, while Ollie Watkins was out and Mason Greenwood was again absent.

