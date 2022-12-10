Mark Bonner says Cambridge set standard for future performances against Plymouth

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner said his struggling side have set the standard for performances going forward after they drew 0-0 with Plymouth.

The U’s have now gone six home league games without a goal but put in a bright display against their high-flying opponents.

They were left to rue gilt-edged opportunities missed in the second half by Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith.

“We had a couple of chances where we needed to show more confidence and composure, but our approach play to get there was excellent,” Bonner said.

“Today we looked much stronger and much fitter. We won the ball high up the pitch well and played with a purpose. That’s the team we’ve become over the last few years and the team the supporters want to see.

“We’ve got to make sure we hit that level consistently now because if we do that confidence will grow and those chances will start turning into goals.

“We could have won it but we’re happy with the point and clean sheet, and need to take that level of performance forward to Fleetwood next week.”

Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper had to be alert early on to parry a curling Knibbs free-kick, and the Argyle stopper was grateful to midfielder Jordan Houghton for blocking a goal-bound effort from Smith.

But it was the visitors who had the best chance of the half when Sam Cosgrove’s 27th-minute header struck the bar and bounced clear.

Knibbs was presented with a chance to break Cambridge’s barren run just after half-time, when a stray pass from Plymouth’s James Wilson left him unmarked 12 yards out. But the forward hit his effort wide.

Morgan Whittaker’s free-kick rippled the side-netting for Plymouth, before Cooper came to his side’s rescue again in the 72nd minute, racing off his line to block Smith’s effort after neat interplay between Paul Digby and Jack Lankester.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said: “It was a battle and Cambridge made it difficult for us. We had to come through a tough period at the start of the game, but we started the second half brightly and created a couple of half-chances. But overall it was a real scrap in tough conditions and the lads had to fight hard.”

Schumacher was particularly pleased with the performance of Cooper and his back four in securing a clean sheet.

He added: “We had to rely on our goalkeeper to pull us out of trouble a couple of times, but it’s great to get a clean sheet because we haven’t had one for a while.

“We stood up well to the challenge Cambridge present to claim a good point on the road.”