Mark Robinson praises ‘excellent’ AFC Wimbledon after win at Accrington

AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson praised his side’s professional performance in the 2-0 win over Accrington

Harvey Rodgers guided a header wide with the goal at his mercy for Stanley on 56 minutes before Wimbledon opened the scoring in the 59th minute.

Paul Osew’s ball in from the right found Luke McCormick in the area and he fired home his fifth goal of the season in all competitions.

The second came on 76 minutes when Osew’s strike hit Stanley defender Yeboah Amankwah in the area and it landed for Ayoub Assal to slot home his fourth goal in three games.

“I was really pleased,” said Robinson, whose side are now unbeaten in three Sky Bet League One games.

“We are a young group, we have conceded some naive goals this season and I thought that was a manly performance from us.

“The conditions were ridiculous for both sides and I thought our decision-making was excellent and we tried to play at the right time. It was a professional performance and I am absolutely chuffed.

“The opportunities that we had to get it on the deck and play in the second half when the wind was against us, they were the key moments.

“I just love the way the players stuck to the task and their jobs, when Accrington were having throw-ins and corners, and it’s so important to get wins like that.

“It was an experienced performance from a very young side. We worked the goals well and we limited them defensively.”

Accrington boss John Coleman was disappointed as his side halted a run of back-to-back league wins.

“It was difficult conditions for both sides but the turning point was Harvey’s miss,” said Coleman.

“Up to that point, they had two chances in the first half and then Harry Pell had a header at the end of the half from a great Sean McConville free-kick and he should have scored from that or at least hit the target.

“Then Harvey didn’t mean to miss but both he and Harry should have scored, they are professional footballers and you have to take those chances.

“It was always a case of whoever scored the first goal would win the game. They had three chances and took two of them, we had four chances and fluffed them all.

“There was nothing in the game for 55 minutes and I thought at that stage the worst I would take was 0-0 in tricky conditions.

“Toby Savin has only had routine saves to make but then we have got to defend better for both goals.

“We can’t keep giving teams legs up. We can’t draw blanks at home, we need to score, and it’s disappointing.”