Martin Boyle hopes to make Hibs return in the future

Departing Hibernian attacker Martin Boyle has hinted that he would love to return to Easter Road when his Saudi Arabian adventure is over.

The 28-year-old Australia forward has signed a lucrative deal with Al-Faisaly after the cinch Premiership club accepted a bid in the region of £3million.

However, Boyle, who joined Hibs seven years ago from Dundee, has said he would jump at the chance of a second stint with the club later in his career.

In an interview with Hibs TV, he said: “I’ve stuck around for so long and I want the fans to know I never took anything for granted. I gave everything to the club and their support from the stands, and even on social media, was fantastic. A massive thank you to them.

“Hopefully in the future I can return one day and repay them once again. It’s a new adventure for me. I’m certainly looking forward to it. But I’m hoping that if I do come back I’ve still got a lot to give.

“If I’m welcomed back with open arms, there’s no club in Scotland I’d rather be at. You see players leaving and coming back a lot these days, so if there’s anything in the pipeline, it’s one I’d definitely not turn my nose up.”

Boyle will leave behind his wife and daughter as he heads to the Middle East in a move that will be life-changing in a financial context. He is grateful to Hibs for allowing him to make the switch.

He said: “Obviously it wasn’t a decision made overnight. It’s been going on for a few weeks and ultimately I think it was just the right thing to do for family reasons and personal reasons. It’s a hard decision but one I’m fairly comfortable making for me and my family. My daughter won’t understand it just now but I’m sure she will in the future.

“Ultimately as a parent you have to make sacrifices. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices over the years and obviously this is a massive one for myself but my family are fully supportive. I’ve spoken to my parents and my wife’s parents. It wasn’t an easy decision but it’s one I’ve made for the future for myself.”

Boyle signed a new contract with Hibs last summer which committed him to the club until 2024 and removed a clause from his previous deal which meant he could leave for a bargain fee of £500,000. He is delighted that an amicable parting of ways has been facilitated that has allowed the Easter Road club to land a significant fee for his services.

He said: “I think it was important to stay communicated. I was going in and asking questions, and this is an honest club. Conversations we had were brilliant. No-one was livid, as reports were saying, it was all smooth.

“They were honest with me about the valuation and with me doing so well here, I could completely understand that. It’s important for me when I look back that I signed the new contract and took that clause out. I could have left for what some would say peanuts and that wouldn’t have been fair to the club. It was important for me to get that transfer fee for the club. It makes me feel much better about the situation. It’s been smooth. There’s been no backlash on it and no bridges being burned. I walk away in good spirits.”