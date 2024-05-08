Mason Greenwood wants to stay at Getafe, says Spanish club’s president

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood wants to remain with Getafe for another season, according to the Spanish club’s president Angel Torres.

Greenwood, 22, has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Getafe since joining them on loan from United in September.

Torres told Radio Marca: “If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club (Getafe), I think he would continue for another year.

“Regarding Manchester United, the news that we have from last week, where (our) sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there.”

United declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Torres added: “We’ll have to wait until the end of June. The family and the player are very comfortable and very happy here, with our fans.

The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer

“When he came here, he hadn’t played for 16 months. He has recovered his form, he has scored eight league goals and two in the Copa.

“The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February that a fresh decision would be made on Greenwood this summer after his company Ineos was delegated control of football operations at Old Trafford.

Reports last year that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and Ratcliffe acknowledged a decision would have to be made but said nothing had been finalised.