Mason Holgate hopes Everton remain consistent after Arsenal win

Mason Holgate wants Everton to regularly replicate their impressive win at Arsenal as the pursuit for European football hots up.

Bernd Leno’s own goal allowed the Toffees to win 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Friday and keep their top-six hopes alive.

Further more, the result moved them to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea meaning Champions League qualification remains an option.

“It’s brilliant,” said Holgate after Everton’s first win at Arsenal in 25 years. “The last few weeks we’ve been hit and miss with the performances and not had the results.

“Sometimes we’ve not performed, so to see it all come together, dig deep as a team and get the result is massive, especially a difficult place to come like the Emirates.

“To get the three points is massive to where we want to be at the end of the season.

“They are one of the teams who want the same thing as we do so to beat them, take three points away from home is massive and goes towards our goal – but we’ve got to pick these up consistently.

“Over the course of the season, we’ve performed in games like this and then games that we should be winning we’ve not been getting the three points so it’s about consistently keeping this form going and keeping the results going.”

For Arsenal, European qualification of any kind via the league now looks a tough ask.

They sit ninth, seven points off the top six with five games to play, ending a stormy week on a low.

They still have a Europa League semi-final against Villarreal to come, which effectively represents their only chance of playing on the continent next season.

“We knew that was going to be a crucial moment of our season,” boss Mikel Arteta said of the game.

“To explain how we have lost five points (in the league), with the way we have performed in those two games and what the opponent has earned, is pretty incredible to describe.”