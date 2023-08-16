Matt O’Riley determined to improve his goal tally this season

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley aims to become more prolific in front of goal this season.

The 22-year-old Denmark international feels he should have notched more than four last term, but he has already found his scoring touch this time round by netting in both of his team’s league matches so far.

“I haven’t set myself any targets in terms of numbers,” said O’Riley. “Last season I kind of did but at the same time I’m quite young so some of it is trial and error.

“I feel better when I’m coming from a place where I can express myself from quite a free standpoint rather than setting a target and having to go for that because if you’re not getting close to it, you might get a bit of stress over it and lose a bit of calmness and composure.

“I haven’t set myself any targets but do think I can get myself more goals? I’d like to think so. Last season I should have got more goals, I need to be calmer when I’m in those areas.”

O’Riley has made a bright start to the campaign and is enjoying working under new manager Brendan Rodgers.

“I don’t think anything has changed massively, to be honest,” he said. “Maybe I feel better from a mental perspective, which always helps. I’m feeling really good in general.

“We’ve got a slightly new style and my role has changed slightly, but nothing too crazy, I’ve just got myself into the right positions and stayed calm and that’s what it has come down to.

“The manager’s style of management has been good. If there is something that I need to work on or that needs to be addressed then he will pick me up on it and we’ll go through it, especially on the training pitch.

“The other day he pulled me in and went through some little details that can help me. I think he’s good with most players in dealing with them from a personal perspective. Naturally that is going to help on the pitch because you will feel slightly better.

“I think I have been fortunate to have had pretty good managers thus far and feel like I am developing every season.”

Celtic turn their attention to the Viaplay Cup this weekend as they kick off their defence of the trophy away to Kilmarnock, who have started their cinch Premiership campaign impressively by taking four points out of a possible six from matches against Rangers and Hearts.

“It’s definitely a tough draw,” said O’Riley. “Respectfully, if the game is at home it’s probably easier than playing away because it is a tough place to go and we know that from past experiences.

“Other teams have also found it hard there. We have enough to win the game but it’s going to be one we have to be more than ready for.

“We always expect a tough test at Rugby Park and we need to be as prepared as we can be. Last season when we won 5-0 there we took our chances really well and that will be really important again.

“If you score the first goal at a place like that, it helps a lot but at the same time if they score first then I think we have enough in our toolbox to still win the game.”