Matt Penney joins Ipswich from Sheffield Wednesday
14:34pm, Tue 29 Jun 2021
Ipswich have announced the signing of Matt Penney on a two-year deal.
The 23-year-old will join the Blues when his current deal at Sheffield Wednesday expires on July 1.
Penney becomes the fourth player to walk though the door at Portman Road in the space of five days, as they prepare for their third successive season in Sky Bet League One.
The defender told the club website: “After meeting the manager, I knew that this was the right place to kick on with my career.
“My main aim is to help Ipswich get back to the Championship and I will give it my absolute best to try and make that happen.”