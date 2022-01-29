Matt Smith takes Rotherham to the top with brace at Crewe

Michael Smith scored twice as Rotherham went back to the top of League One with a 2-0 win at lowly Crewe in a match which saw a lengthy hold-up in play after a linesman appeared to be hit by a missile.

The Millers took a seventh-minute lead through a Smith header and, after Crewe midfielder Scott Robertson was red carded, the striker made the three points safe with a set-piece second to take his tally for the season to 21.

Paul Warne’s side started strongly and were soon ahead when Ramani Edmonds-Green picked out Smith’s run in behind with a lofted cross which the striker finished with aplomb with his head.

Shane Ferguson drove a long-range effort inches over and Smith flicked a corner onto the underside of the bar as the Millers piled on the early pressure.

But Crewe emerged from their shell to pose a threat, only to be let down by their finishing. Chris Long lashed over after wriggling clear and then wasted some good approach work on the left by going for goal from a difficult angle with Millers keeper Josh Vickers making a routine save.

Then came the incident involving the linesman close to where the Rotherham fans were based, with Millers skipper Richard Wood going over to talk to the supporters.

The hosts’ hopes were dashed in the space of a minute when substitute Robertson – booked earlier in the second half – tripped Chiedozie Ogbene in full flight to receive his marching orders.

From the resulting free-kick taken by Dan Barlaser, Smith’s close-range touch just edged the ball over the line for the Millers’ second in the 74th minute.

Smith then went close to a hat-trick with a late header which drifted past the far post.