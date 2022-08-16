Matt Taylor buoyant after Exeter climb to fifth with win over Wycombe

Exeter manager Matt Taylor reflected on a ‘powerful evening’ after his team climbed up to fifth in Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 win over Wycombe at St James Park.

After Harry Kite had put the Grecians in front – the midfielder netting his third goal of the season – Archie Collins finished a fine team move to double the Grecians’ lead at half-time.

Former Exeter crowd favourite David Wheeler reduced the arrears with a brilliant half-volley, but Tim Dieng’s header put the seal on a superb performance from Taylor’s impressive young team.

He said: “That was a performance full of pace, power, intent and front foot play against a very capable League One team.

“It was a very powerful evening for the football club and I am not so much pleased with the result on the back of Saturday, but the way we played in certain aspects of the game.

“We scored two good goals and we have been talking a lot about set piece goals because we were so strong with them at the end of last season.

“Pierce (Sweeney) should have scored the header, but Harry Kite is in the form of his life right now and that was a difficult finish.

“He was in control, he had his head and body over the ball and that probably shows you where his game is right now, then Archie Collins joined in with the second goal, which was a really good team goal.

“You are never ahead of the game against Wycombe and they showed what they are about in the second half. How many times have we seen David Wheeler score goals like that for us?

“They came back at us but I thought we became more comfortable and Tim capped it off for us.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth admitted he had some choice words at half-time as he struggled to remember the last time his side had lost three games in a row.

“We were unrecognisable in the first half and then second half was a bit better but conceding from two corners is not Wycombe Wanderers,” he fumed.

“Set pieces have become an issue, we have conceded four now in two games and that is not good enough.

“We really didn’t get going in the first half and once we started putting a bit more on them in the second half like we usually do, then we looked a lot better.

Last season’s beaten play-off finalists are now 20th in the table and Ainsworth added: “I can’t remember the last time I lost three games in a row.

“There were a few choice words at half-time and I told them what has got us success over the years.

“You saw the definite change of style in the second half and it was more like us and the goal was fantastic.

“I am super positive we will be right up there amongst it at the end of the season, but we haven’t got started yet.”