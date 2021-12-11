11 December 2021

Matt Warburton spot on as Halifax win at Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
11 December 2021

Matt Warburton’s first-half penalty was the difference as Halifax won 1-0 at Wealdstone

Josh Umerah had a chance for Wealdstone in the opening half-hour but his shot from the edge of the box curled over the bar.

Halifax took the lead from the spot in the 34th minute after Craig Fasanmade fouled Kieran Green and Warburton stepped up to slot home.

The Stones pressed for an equaliser in the second half and came close through Jayden Sweeney but his effort was saved by Sam Johnson.

Warburton had chances to extend the Shaymen’s lead with a volleyed effort and a shot from the edge of the box but his first-half penalty was enough to take home the three points.

Halifax climbed to fourth in the National League after back-to-back wins while the Stones remain 17th.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Scores feared dead after tornadoes devastate Kentucky

news

Another political party? Treasury staff had office drinks during November 2020 lockdown

news

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news