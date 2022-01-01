01 January 2022

Matty Longstaff returns to Newcastle as Aberdeen loan ends

By NewsChain Sport
01 January 2022

Midfielder Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle following the end of his loan deal at Aberdeen

The 21-year-old headed to Pittodrie in August but made only five appearances for the Dons, the last of which came in the cinch Premiership match at Dundee United on November 20.

Aberdeen have also confirmed that youngster Connor Barron has been recalled from his loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

The 19-year-old made 14 appearances for the Fife side, scoring once, and will now join up with the rest of the Dons first-team squad when the season resumes after the winter break.

