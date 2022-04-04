Matty Stevens blow for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield clash
Matty Stevens’ season is over after it was confirmed the striker sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the weekend.
The 27-goal forward was forced off after 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe.
Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags.
There are no other concerns for boss Rob Edwards and his table-topping side.
Rhys Oates will be monitored by Mansfield.
The Stags forward was taken off against Northampton with a tight thigh.
Manager Nigel Clough confirmed that Jamie Murphy is a doubt after sustaining a thigh injury.
Defender James Perch will also be checked after missing the win against the Cobblers due to illness.
