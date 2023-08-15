Michael Flynn felt Swindon deserved their win at Forest Green

Swindon manager Michael Flynn was “absolutely delighted” after his side’s dramatic 2-1 win against rivals Forest Green.

A stoppage-time strike from Frazer Blake-Tracy coupled with Dan Kemp’s tap-in saw Town get their first League Two win of the campaign.

Matty Stevens opened the scoring for Rovers but Harvey Bunker’s second-half red card changed the game.

“There’s work to do but I’m absolutely delighted with my first win as Swindon boss,” said Flynn.

“We turned it into a basketball game with the number of attacks we had. There was wave after wave, but eventually, we got our reward.

“We made hard work of it. We started slowly and fell into Forest Green’s trap. David (Horseman) has got them well organised and is going to do well here.

“If we were more clinical we would have won on Saturday comfortably and today comfortably.”

Stevens opened the scoring with a deft finish that nestled into the far corner after Town’s defence gave him half a yard of space inside the area.

George McEachran almost levelled with a fizzing strike from distance that cannoned off the crossbar.

Bunker was denied twice by Murphy Mahoney, firstly with a header from a corner before a right-footed volley that was tipped around the post.

Experienced forward Charlie Austin was denied a superb solo effort with a fine chest and volley that was diverted over the crossbar by a one-handed Luke Daniels save.

Kyle McAllister could have doubled Rovers’ lead on the brink of half-time when he cut inside and fired inches wide of the far post.

Austin’s headed effort was denied spectacularly by Daniels again but Kemp was on hand to tap home a leveller.

Bunker picked up a second yellow card following a mistimed tackle in midfield.

Defender Blake-Tracy fired home a left-footed effort from 25 yards to spark scenes of jubilation in the away end and give Swindon all three points.

Deflated Forest Green boss David Horseman said: “That’s a sickener. I thought the first half we were outstanding, the fans have clearly bought into it.

“The only disappointing thing is we don’t go two or three up, generally we looked really threatening. We probably should’ve buried the game in the first half and then seen the game out in the second.

“It was a really good game, Matty Stevens looked a handful – similar to the levels when he scored those goals.”

On the performance of referee Sunny Gill, Horseman said: “I will have a conversation with him, and I will try to report him. He was inconsistent tonight and I feel a bit let down.”