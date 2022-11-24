Michael Mancienne doubtful for Burton’s clash with Chippenham
Michael Mancienne is a doubt for Burton in their FA Cup second-round clash with National League South side Chippenham.
The defender played his first minutes of the season in the EFL Trophy victory over Tranmere in midweek after suffering a knee injury in July but only lasted 42 minutes being going off with a back issue.
Adrian Mariappa, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Terry Taylor and Joe Dodoo were all rested from the starting line-up and could return, while boss Dino Maamria must decide whether to go with Ben Garratt or Viljami Sinisalo in goal.
The match may well come too soon for John Brayford and Corrie Ndaba.
Chippenham, who sit fourth from bottom in National League South, are in the second round for the first time in their history after upsetting Lincoln in round one.
They are likely to be without midfielder Joe Hanks, who scored the winner against the Imps, and winger Aaron Simpson through injury.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox