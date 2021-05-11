Michael Morrison to remain at Reading after triggering contract extension
16:25pm, Tue 11 May 2021
Reading defender Michael Morrison will remain at the Madejski Stadium for at least one more year after a mutual agreement to activate an extension clause in his contract.
Morrison has made 82 appearances over his two years at the club and contributed four goals in the Royals’ fruitless quest to reach this season’s play-offs.
Goalkeeper Luke Southwood signed a new two-deal last week, while new deals have also been offered to defenders Tom McIntyre and Omar Richards.
Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock, Sam Walker and Tennai Watson will all leave the club after coming to the end of their respective contracts.