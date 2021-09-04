Micky Mellon felt Tranmere showed “great resilience” in win over Hartlepool

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon hailed a valuable victory after Tom Davies headed a dramatic late winner to sink Hartlepool 1-0 at Prenton Park.

The defender converted new-boy Josh Hawkes’ cross in the 89th minute for a smash-and-grab win against a Pools side who threatened throughout.

Mellon, whose team scored just their second league goal of the season, said: “I’ve been unhappy that we haven’t shown enough imagination or intent in the final third.

“But the rest of it, defensively we are always very good. I felt we were just solid and stayed in there and knew eventually we would have the quality to create something and go on and get something.

“We showed great energy and great resilience, which is the quality we want in a Tranmere player because we have a demanding crowd which expects us to play well all the time and win games of football.

“That is the kind of quality the players showed and got a really valuable victory in the the end.

“Josh Hawkes is a really talented lad and we are pleased to have him here, his delivery for big Davies’ header was terrific and he had a big impact when he came on.

“We had to dig in and find a way and got a great result.

“We have had a good week and being honest we still need to score more goals and create more chances because this is a big club and the atmosphere is electric.”

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor, a former Rovers player, was furious his side lost.

He said: “We got punished. I’d have been semi-disappointed with a point. We deserved to win that game and our first-half performance was outstanding.

“If I was a centre-forward who thrived on good balls being put in good areas I’d be made up to play for our team.

“What we have to do is learn and make sure these aren’t hard-luck stories that we go away and lose a game through a lapse in concentration which is what that was.

“There is a disappointment. I am the type of manager who doesn’t hide my feelings very well and I have given my feelings to the players which may be harsh but ultimately being good and putting in good performances and not being ruthless and clinical and a little bit nasty doesn’t make for people who are winners.

“You have to be that, that was the ultimate lesson and a really bitter one to take.

“I thought we were to a man brilliant and didn’t have a bit of luck but ultimately we have come away with nothing.”