Micky Mellon urges Tranmere to keep battling away

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon ordered his players simply to “keep going” and they did that as they came from behind to beat Bradford 2-1.

A first win in six matches was a welcome one for Mellon, who also enjoyed the evening atmosphere at Prenton Park.

“It was a really hard-fought game and a hard-fought win for us,” said Mellon.

“I’m really pleased we’ve backed up a good result at the weekend, though, too.

“We’ve had to come from a goal down so credit to the players.

“We’ve given them the framework before the game, and it’s up to them to execute it then.

“I thought they scored against the run of play, so at half-time I just told the lads to keep going and keep what they were doing.

“It’s all about keep trying to do what we know we’re good at, and in the end it’s turned into a good night for the club.

“I always love it under the lights here – there’s just something about these nights.

“There’s a bit of slick under foot and the ball is zipping about, and the atmosphere is always a bit special.

“It’s a unique kind of feeling at a night game, especially when you get a good result.”

It was an entertaining first 45 minutes, lit up by a superb Bradford team goal.

A crisp move down the right culminated with Will Sutton slotting home after Lee Angol’s neat lay-off.

Rovers then turned the game on its head shortly after the restart when Kieron Morris drilled home from distance, before Paul Glatzel converted a cross from Josh Dacres-Cogley.

It proved a tough result to take for Bantams boss Derek Adams, who appeared to hint at possible squad strengthening in the forthcoming transfer window.

“We just didn’t do enough, particularly in that last 25 minutes,” he said.

“We didn’t do enough to compete like we should do.

“My eyes are always open, and at times we haven’t always got the result we have deserved, but that wasn’t the case tonight.

“I know I’ve got winners here at this club, but maybe we need more winners.

“We got ourselves a good goal to go in front, but we didn’t defend well enough in the second half and it’s soon 1-1.

“We didn’t defend well enough and then we find ourselves behind.

“The game opened up a little bit after that, but again we just didn’t create enough in that final 25 minutes.

“We can’t be allowing some of the chances to the opposition like we did in the second half.

“We’d had a warning sign at the end of the first half.

“Recently we have shown plenty of resilience, but that wasn’t there tonight and I’ve let the players know.”