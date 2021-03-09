Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel ruled out for rest of season
Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel has been ruled out for the rest of the season after being injured in his side’s controversial weekend defeat at Swansea.
Dijksteel was caught in an off-the-ball challenge by Swansea defender Ryan Manning inside the opening five minutes, with boss Neil Warnock later claiming the match officials were desperate to be the centre of attention and “want celebrity status”.
Warnock was furious over Boro being disallowed what appeared to be a perfectly legitimate second-half equaliser and Swansea awarded a contentious penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.
Responding to the Dutch full-back’s injury update, Warnock told the Middlesbrough website: “It’s a real blow to lose Anfernee like this.
“I’m disappointed the incident wasn’t picked up by the officials. I think the video clip says it all.”
Dijksteel left the Liberty Stadium wearing a protective boot and underwent scans on Monday which showed disruption of the ankle joint.
The incident took place near the touchline in front of fourth official Trevor Kettle, but Manning went unpunished and Dijksteel was forced off moments later after being fouled again by the same player.