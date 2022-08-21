21 August 2022

Middlesbrough sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz on loan

By NewsChain Sport
21 August 2022

Middlesbrough have added to their forward line by announcing the signing of Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan from Fulham.

The 21-year-old made 28 appearances as the Cottagers secured promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Boss Chris Wilder told Boro’s official website: “He’s a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year.

“He’s a real talented player and we’re delighted to have him here.”

