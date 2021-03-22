Midfielder James Olayinka set to return for Southend against Walsall

Southend manager Mark Molesley, pictured, could have midfielder James Olayinka back from injury
By NewsChain Sport
16:23pm, Mon 22 Mar 2021
Southend midfielder James Olayinka will be back in contention for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League Two match with Walsall.

The on-loan Arsenal player has been out since mid-January due to an ankle injury.

Shrimpers midfielder Terrell Egbri could make his first appearance this year after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Harry Lennon, Nile Ranger, Nathan Ralph and Lewis Gard remain long-term absentees.

Walsall will be without Hayden White and Tyreik Wright at Roots Hall.

Defender White begins a three-match ban after being sent off during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bolton, while on-loan Aston Villa winger Wright is on international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Defender Dan Scarr remains sidelined due to a calf injury.

Saddlers forward Rory Holden, who has not featured since December 19, is close to a return from a knee issue and will be assessed.

