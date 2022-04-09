09 April 2022

Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong score as Aldershot edge Boreham Wood

09 April 2022

Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong were on target as Aldershot secured their first win since January with a narrow 2-1 National League victory at home to Boreham Wood.

Berkeley-Agyepong fired a brilliant finish into the bottom corner in the 74th minute after visiting forward Danilo Orsi had cancelled out Mikael Ndjoli’s first-half opener for Aldershot.

The Shots took a 22nd-minute lead when goalkeeper Ryan Hall brilliantly picked out Ndjoli direct from his goal-kick and the forward held off his man before applying a well-taken finish.

Boreham Wood levelled when a long throw fell to Orsi, whose deflected shot found the back of the net on the hour mark, but Berkeley-Agyepong’s late effort snapped Aldershot’s nine-game winless run.

