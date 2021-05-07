Mikel Arteta believes he is still the right man to lead Arsenal forward
3:50am, Fri 07 May 2021
Arsenal's remaining of hope of qualifying for European competition next season ended with a goalless draw at home against Villarreal which saw the Gunners crash out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage 2-1 on aggregate (May 6). Speaking after the match, Arteta conceded his future at the club would now come under scrutiny but he insisted he is still the right man to take the north London outfit forward.