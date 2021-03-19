Mikel Arteta on Arsenal performance, Tottenham exit

Mikel Arteta was disappointed by the quality of Arsenal's play during the 1-0 loss to Olympiacos but could not fault the commitment and work rate his team showed to ensure they still progressed to the next round of the Europa League by virtue of a 3-2 aggregate advantage. Arteta also commented on Tottenham's shock exit from the competition by saying it shows how much people underestimate how good teams are in the Europa League.