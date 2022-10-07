07 October 2022

Mikel Arteta set to bring Arsenal’s big guns back for Liverpool match

By NewsChain Sport
07 October 2022

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will recall his key personnel for Sunday’s visit of Liverpool.

Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus were named on the bench for Thursday’s 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt, but will be back in the starting line-up for this weekend.

The Gunners do remain without midfielders Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) for the clash with last season’s runners-up.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones has returned to training after a shin injury which has kept him out all season.

Fellow midfielder Arthur Melo is likely to miss out again with a muscle injury which saw him omitted from the midweek Champions League win over Rangers.

Left-back Andy Robertson is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Tomiyasu, Cedric, White, Saliba, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Zinchenko, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Marquinhos, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus, Nketiah.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota, Nunez.

