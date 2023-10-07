Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to bring City losing streak to an end

Mikel Arteta has called for Arsenal to change their Premier League losing streak against Manchester City ahead of their clash at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal are without a league win against the treble-winners since 2015 and a defeat on Sunday would extend their losing run to 13.

Arteta highlighted that his side have broken winless streaks against other sides and called for his players to do the same against City.

“When I came here I think it was 18 years at Old Trafford, 17 years at Stamford Bridge and we have since done it, so lets change it,” Arteta said.

“My only worry is the quality of the opponent and that’s unquestionable and on Sunday we have to be at our best for 100 minutes. That’s what we can control and we need to focus.

“In these big games you need big players with talent who make it count. Duels are a big thing in a game which can go one way or another.”

Arteta lauded “top player” Declan Rice who he believes has adapted quickly to life in north London after his summer switch from West Ham.

Rice moved for a reported £105m in July and has featured in all seven league matches for the Gunners, scoring their second in a 3-1 win over Manchester United in September.

And Arteta highlighted the midfielder’s attributes which has allowed him to adjust to his new surroundings.

“With Declan, I am extremely pleased. He has the qualities, the presence, the understanding to be a top player for us in his position,” Arteta added.

“When you pay that sum of money you hope that they adapt really quickly but I think overall he’s adapted really nicely.

“The league, the opponents, the demands we have here, the player he is for the national team, his previous club as well are all really relevant (reasons he has settled in quickly).”

Erling Haaland failed to score when Arsenal beat City in the Community Shield in August and Arteta believes his defenders have the physicality to nullify the Norwegian’s strengths.

He said: “That game was a while ago and it will be different, they will do different things as well but we are prepared to play to our strengths.

“I think we have enough physicality in the backline to deal with those players (Haaland) and we have to prove it with every action on Sunday.”