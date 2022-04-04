04 April 2022

Millwall could welcome back Ryan Leonard for Swansea visit

By NewsChain Sport
04 April 2022

Ryan Leonard could return to the Millwall squad for the visit of Swansea.

The versatile midfielder is fit again after more than four months out with an ankle injury.

The Lions will still be without Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman.

Teenage forward Zak Lovelace is a doubt with a dead leg.

Swansea head to south London on the back of a memorable 4-0 derby win over Cardiff.

Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes shook off muscle injuries to return to the side at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Swans suffered no new injuries and therefore should have a fully-fit squad.

Finley Burns, Korey Smith and Olivier Ntcham will be pushing for recalls if manager Russell Martin opts to make changes.

