Millwall sign Benik Afobe on season-long loan from Stoke

Benik Afobe in action for Stoke (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:23am, Fri 02 Jul 2021
Millwall have announced the signing of Benik Afobe on a season-long loan deal from Stoke.

The 28-year-old becomes Gary Rowett’s fourth signing of the summer ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Afobe spent last season out on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor where he scored five goals in 28 games.

The striker told the club’s website: “The main thing was to try and get things done as soon as possible, so I could have a good pre-season.

“I’ve followed the club for the last few years and I know they’ve got some good lads and a good changing room – I want to be a part of it.”

